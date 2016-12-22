The Garden Plot

A Peanut City Ham Cooked in a Black Wash pot: The ham of choice at Christmas was a Virginia ham, but it did not come from Smithfield, Virginia but from South Hill Virginia which was 40-miles from where we lived. On the day before Christmas Eve, my father and my Uncle Jesse would drive to South Hill to Peeble’s Market to buy a Peanut City Ham. On the way back, they would make a stop at Gasburg, Virginia for a bottle of Gasburg apple brandy, one of my uncle’s favorites. That afternoon, the huge black wash pot was scalded out to prepare for cooking the next morning at daybreak. The wood and Kindling were chopped and made ready for a fire under the huge pot next morning at daybreak. The wood and kindling were chopped and made ready for a fire under the huge pot the next morning. The ham would cook until around noon. Once the ham is removed, the pot would be filled with heads of collards to be cooked in the ham water. On Christmas Eve, we would have collard greens, fried oysters, biscuits and sweet potatoes for supper plus cornbread and “pot-licker” What a meal!

The Longest Night of the Year: Actually the longest night of the year was Wednesday, December 21, 2016 which is the first day of winter, but every child will disagree because to them Saturday night (Christmas Eve) will be the longest night for them. We can identify with all these children because as a child in the “50’s” we would be required to go to bed very early (around 8:00p.m.), and just this early bedtime made for a long night. Next morning at five o’clock, the rooster was crowing and my brother and I wanted to know if Santa had come and if we could get up and see what he had brought. We found out that the night would be even longer because my father would have to build a fire in the coal heater in the living room to get the house warm before we could get up. It seemed like an eternity for that room to get warm. No wonder that this is their longest night of the year!

A Merry Christmas Full of Love, Joy and Peace: We wish you a Merry Christmas and all the joy that you can possibly contain. Always keep in the front of your mind who Christmas is all about. This is our 20th Christmas annual column. We appreciate the opportunity to write it for these years and for your reading it every week.

A Christmas Candy Tradition over a Hundred years old: The Hershey’s Kiss is a chocolate treat that is popular all year long, but especially at Christmas when it comes wrapped in foil colors of red, green and silver. In the 1950’s all Hershey’s Kisses were wrapped in silver foil and my mother always called them “silver tips”. They were always a part of every bag of treats we received every Christmas morning. The Christmas Kisses make beautiful candy dishes and ornaments for evergreen center pieces. Every chocolate lover will love a Hershey’s Kiss.

Christmas in the Northampton County Boon Docks: As very young kids, my brother and I always went to grandma’s house in the Northampton boonies early on Christmas morning after seeing what Santa brought. My father had no car, so he would have to prearrange beforehand how we would get to grandmas. Usually he would get a neighbor to take the family on the six mile trip. The last half mile of the trip was an adventure because after getting off the main road, it became a gravel road that looked more like a wagon path. At the end of that path was grandma’s shotgun modest house with no electricity, a wood stove, a coal heater, oil lamps and plenty of Christmas joy. A cedar with popcorn ropes, holly, pine cones and bows for decorations. Family, cousins, aunts, uncles, plenty of food, desserts and

homemade gifts in a house filled with love, joy, peach and simplicity. We believe we have lost a lot of the joy of Christmas in this 21st Century because we have lost the simplicity of Christmas, the newborn Baby in a stinking cow cave, the real meaning of Christmas. May this be the Christmas that we reclaim the importance of what really matters.

Christmas is a Light on a Dark Night: While traveling from Yadkinville to Winston-Salem on U.S. 421 several years ago on the week before Christmas, we beheld an unusual Christmas tree that was brightly lit on the side of the four lane highway. This was wide open desolate country with no exits, houses or businesses. Yet, there in the middle of seemingly nowhere, there shines a beautifully lit Christmas tree in all its beauty. We could not keep from wondering who went to the trouble and expense to run electricity to such a dark, lonely and sparsely populated area. We thought also that someone cared enough to go to a lot of time and expense to provide such a tree. An event on a greater scale occurred 2016 years ago when God sent His Son on a mission to a dark and desolate world to provide light to a dark world on a lonely night and He did it at such great expense for a great purpose of providing “The Light of the World.” May your Christmas of 2016 be filled with His Light!

