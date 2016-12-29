The Garden Plot

Organizing the Christmas Take Down and Storage: As you take the Christmas tree and all the decorations down during the next few days, make it a meaningful task by organizing the decorations as you take them down so that your decorating chores next season will be easier. Buy a few of the large plastic storage containers with air tight lids on them. Place ornaments and roping in one box. If the ornaments are fragile, wrap them in paper towels and separate the layers of ornaments with newspaper sections and label the container so you will know the contents. Remove the lights one string at a time. Plug the string in; if any bulbs are burned out replace them now and save yourself a lot of time next Christmas. Wind the individual strings on a newspaper section rolled vertically. Start rolling up the string of lights with the prong part at the end of the rolled up string. Place all the strings in one container along with any lighted tree toppers. Label this container also. Use another of the containers for window decorations and label these. In the last container place all centerpieces, candles and special Christmas items. Wrap all glass or fragile items in double sheets of newspapers and layer with large towels or shole newspapers. Label this box and write FRAGILE on it. The last container can be used for miscellaneous Christmas items. The big plus is that all your Christmas décor will be in waterproof, moisture-proof containers.

Recycling Christmas Boxes, Bows and Ribbons: Save all Christmas boxes after removing the gifts. These boxes can be folded down to save space and they can be stacked or tied together to use next year and save money. The ones that don’t have Christmas décor on them can be used all year long for birthday, baby showers, etc. Use one large cardboard box to store your ribbons in. Place in a closet or dry area to use whenever you need them.

Taking Time to check the 2017 New Seed Catalogs: They have been piled up for several weeks on the desk. Now that Christmas is over, we can relax on a winter night and see what’s new and worth the efforts in next summer’s garden plot. Always remember when ordering seed, order only those seed varieties that you cannot purchase locally. We need to do the match because mail-order seed packets have only 30 seed and you will have to pay shipping and handling on your order. We have also learned that the pictures and descriptions may not live up to our expectations. Remember also that nothing negative is said about any vegetable in a seed catalog!

You can Recycle your Christmas Tree: We are not talking about placing it at the curb for the town to pick up but of taking it to the garden plot, cutting off the branches, mowing over them with the mower and placing the branches in the compost bin. You can use the trunk for a support in next year’s garden plot. Another bonus is that you can gather a bowl of trimmings and place in water for an extended aroma of Christmas into the New Year.

A Late Christmas Gift of Daylight: Since Wednesday, December 21, 2016 we have been receiving an extra minute of daylight each evening, of course it is not enough for anyone to notice yet, but it is an initial sign even though far away, spring will be coming!

Giving the Christmas Cactus a Check-up: The Christmas cactus in the living room has now finished its bloom cycle and as the year comes to an end, all the spent blooms need to be removed if they have not already fallen off. They need a shot of liquid fertilizer to start their New Year.

Making a Recycling Resolution in 2017: A great resolution that pays present and future dividends is to recycle. Do not throw anything away that can be recycled. This includes at least 50-percent of all waste. The town of Rural Hall spends a lot of time, money and effort in a good recycling program comparable to many large cities. As citizens and taxpayers, we should do our part to make their efforts succeed. Special thanks to the Town of Rural Hall!

A Clatter on the Front Lawn: No, it is definitely not Santa; he came last week! Could it be a robin? Yes it could. They do appear in winter and we have seen them during this month of December. We do believe most of them don’t fly south but instead lay low in hollow trees or logs, stay in sheds, barns, not frozen, they can find food to eat in the dead of cold winter.

