A BIT OF WEATHER LORE ON GROUNDHOG DAY: Of course everyone knows today is Groundhog Day or “Candlemas” as it is known in Pennsylvania Dutch country as well as most of New England. A bit of weather lore for this Groundhog Day says “if Candlemas is stormy and black it carries Old Man winter on its back.” We don’t believe this lore but bore! We need to remember that after all is said and done, we still have six more weeks of winter remaining plus the cold winds or March and the possibility of all that it may blow our way!

FEBRUARY IS THE MONTH OF THE VALENTINE: Winter’s shortest month is in its second day and whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow or not there still remains plenty of winter coming our way. February is the month we can expect a few very hefty snowfalls. We need them to rid the garden plot of noxious weed seed. You have only twelve days remaining to select Valentine gifts. If you plan on having flowers delivered, go ahead and call to place your order for them now to assure timely delivery. The shops and stores are definitely ready and decked out in gifts of pink, red and white. If you can’t find what they like, take a plastic gift card wrapped in a box with valentine gift wrap and a bow. That will be a great Valentine gift.

KEEPING THE CAR WINDSHIELD CLEAN AND ICE-FREE IN FEBRUARY: This month can be one of our icy months and you can make the job of cleaning ice from the vehicles windshield easier by purchasing a gallon of windshield deicer fluid for your car’s windshield washer. This is a great product that will clean and de-ice the windshield and keep your cars defroster do a quicker job on a winter morning. It also works well to keep ice from building up while you are driving, especially at night. A gallon costs less than five dollars.

FEBRUARY IS MONTH TO FERTILIZE LAWNS: February is the very best time to fertilize lawns and get them off to a good start. The grass is mostly brown and dormant and there is the possibility of snow during the month that can cover the fertilizer and dissolve the pellets deep into the soil and not wash the fertilizer away. Never use 10-10-10 fertilizer on lawns but purchase specially formulated lawn fertilizers with then nutrients especially prepared for lawns. If you use a spreader, always clean the fertilizer from the metal after using it so that the chemicals in the fertilizer will not rust the metal. Always spray moving parts with a light oil spray.

A WINTER LAWN TOUR FOR A COLD FEBRUARY DAY: While the winter lawn is brown and dormant, it is the ideal time for a research and pick up of litter, sticks, limbs, rocks and objects that can be easily seen while the grass is short and brown. While you are touring, you may find bare spots that may need repair and reseeding and the month of February is the time to make those repairs.

A CHECK ON WINTER’S SLEEPING BULBS: The bulbs of hyacinth, jonquils, daffodils, crocus and tulips should be beginning to wake up and peek out of the cold winter soil. They will be a welcome sight in the midst of winter when you see them spike out of the soil, make sure they have a coat of leaves on them.

SETTING OUT A ROW OF SPRING ONION SETS: Any time that you can work the soil in February, it is safe to plant a row of onion sets in the cold soil. A pound will cost less than three dollars and you can choose from white, yellow or red onions sets. In cold temperatures, get them off and running by applying peat moss before covering them with soil.

A MINT GREEN QUICKIE WINTER CROP: Lettuce is a tough winter vegetable that will produce a harvest in around 45-50 days and will thrive in cold soil. There are many varieties that you can choose from and packets cost around two dollars. You can choose from Iceberg, Butter crunch, Black-Seeded Simpson and Oakleaf to name only a few.

THE ALMANAC FOR FEBRUARY 2017: Today is Groundhog Day and the moon reaches its first quarter tomorrow, Friday, February 3, 2017. There will be a “Full Snow Moon” on Friday, February 10, 2017. Abraham Lincoln’s birthday will be Sunday, February 12, 2017. Saint Valentine’s Day will be Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The moon reaches its last quarter on Sunday, February 18, 2017. Presidents Day will be celebrated Monday, February 20, 2017. The moon will be new on Sunday evening, February 26, 2017. Mardi Gras begins on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

THUNDER IN WINTER: A HARBINGER OF SNOW: My grandma in Northampton County always said that thunder in winter was a sign of snow in a few days. Her predictions were to count the times you hear it thunder on a winter day or night and it will snow within that many days. We saw this almost become a reality last month on Monday, January 2, 2017 when it thundered twice during the night. Snow fell on Friday, January 6, 2017. It was a beautiful flaky, dry snow that amounted to seven inches. Thunder is very possible in winter. It is sometimes determined by warmer temperatures at ground level but also at times by warmer temperatures aloft. This is why sometimes snow will show up on the radar but melt before it reaches the ground. Grandma may not have known the science behind the weather, but she took note of thunder in wintertime and whether the results were a coming snow.

