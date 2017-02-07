The Garden Plot

Valentine’s Day is almost here: The day of hearts, flowers and gift cards is closing in and you still have plenty of time to select a gift for the wife, sweetheart, kids and grandkids. If you are going to order flowers, you need to do that task today so they can be delivered on time.

Mid-February is the prime time to prune: From now until the end of February is the best time to prune fruit trees and grape vines while they are in the dormant stage. The limbs are bare and the branches can easily be seen and trimmed back to make healthier fruit and an easier harvest. Always cut back limbs that rub against each other or grow far away from the trunk. There are usually several calm, dry days in February, so choose one of these days to do the pruning. If the wind is calm, go ahead and apply a coat of dormant oil spray to prevent infestation of worms and insects.

An abundance of Robins in February: We are inclined to believe robins stay with us even in the winter and we don’t think it is because of global warming but the fact that they have become smart enough to find plenty of warm shelter in outside barns and buildings as well as hollows in trees and under sheds and houses or maybe just under piles of leaves. They certainly have an abundant supply of food with insect eggs and larvae as well as insects that are wintering over in the woodlands. We see quite a few in winter and they seem to suffer no ill effects from cold temperatures.

Winter is also a great cool weather vegetable harvest: The “green” of a winter garden is a bonus within itself, but to reap a harvest in the dead of winter is true icing on the cake. The turnips are still producing under thick cover of crushed leaves and spring onions are still spiking through winter coil. Collard greens are very tough and winter hardy and two heads will make a pot full of greens.

Curly Siberian Kale is winter’s best: Collard and turnip greens have a special taste in winter when snow and frost touch them, but the Siberian Curly Kale has a sweetness that tastes better than all the other greens. One of the great bonus attributes of Siberian Kale is the fact that it also makes a great salad as a dip when mixed with Ranch dressing, cream cheese and a shot of Thousand Island dressing added to it. The secret to the best tasting and growing harvest is to add a layer of grass clippings or crushed leaves between the rows to protect and prolong harvest. The leaves and clippings also make for a cleaner harvest.

Making the Cardinal the Official bird of Valentine’s Day: The best way to view the cardinal is to keep plenty of food in the feeders all winter long. No other bird adds as much color to winter’s landscape like the bright red male cardinal when he actually feeds his mate and provides a romantic valentine scene which earns him the bird of love on Valentine’s Day. We love the cardinals because they eat seed left for them on the rail of the deck.

Planting something red on Valentine’s: Not much can be planted during February but one winter-hardy vegetable with plenty of Valentine color that can now be planted is the lowly radish which gets a low opinion from many gardeners because about all you can do with them is add them to salads. Has anyone ever published a radish cookbook? Are there enough recipes to compose a book? This is why one packet

may be all you need to plant! The radish does have a plus and that is it will produce a harvest in only 50 days or less. You can buy a packet for about two dollars. The varieties are great including Cherry Belle, Charriette, Cherry Bomb, Crimson Giant and Rover.

The heart-shaped leaves of the American Violet: The green leaves of an American Violet are emerging from the sleeping winter soil and resemble glossy green valentines. They will be one of the first flowers of early spring. Later on a clump of these violets can be transplanted into a container for year-round beauty and growth.

A halo around the Moon: Not only beautiful, but it may fore-tale snow! My Northampton County Grandma and my mother kept a close eye on the increasing moons in wintertime. We mentioned thunder in winter being a harbinger of snow in last week’s column and this week, we refer to a halo around the moon and its relationship to a coming snow. A “Halo” occurs when air aloft is very cold and contains ice crystals which actually form this halo. The air aloft can be much colder before reaching us on the ground, therefore predicting future weather patterns including the ingredients for snow. According to grandma and my mother, the number of stars visible inside the “halo” was the days we were away from a snowfall. Another line on their “forecast” was the number of stars also determined the inches of snow that would fall. Were they right? Sometimes! Sounds like today’s forecasters, doesn’t it?

Enjoying a “Full Snow Moon!” Here’s a bit more “snow” information: Tomorrow night, a full “Snow Moon” will occur. It will be a pretty moon regardless of whether it shines on snow or bare tree limbs! Take time to brave the cold for a few moments outside to enjoy its light.

