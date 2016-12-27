Local entrepreneurs featured at Westfield pop-up show

A mobile market provided area residents a chance to shop local for some very unique items.

The event, Charmed Market Christmas, organized by Mount Airy native Sharon Yarborough, was held at Luna’s Trail Farm and Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Yarborough, who now resides in Walnut Cove, is the founder and owner of Charmed Market, a mobile fashion boutique.

Her store is housed in a yellow truck that consumers can hop aboard for a “pop-up show.”

“It looks like a food truck but it’s a fashion truck,” she said. Yarborough is active in the vintage/upcycle/buy-local community, and attended events in Texas similar to a food truck festival but with vendors like herself.

“I just saw that and thought we need more of that kind of thing here,” she said.

She pulled together some contacts and stumbled across Luna’s Trail as the perfect location.

“It all just kind of blossomed from there,” she said.

Vendors showcased a diverse product lineup and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Laura McGuire, of Huntersville, invented a new type of panty hose that stays up without the restrictions of control top.

The product “hipstik” is manufactured at a North Carolina factory.

McGuire said most of her sales are done online, from which the pop-up show provided a welcome change of pace.

“It’s been so nice to connect with people who are shopping,” she said. “It feels very much like Christmas.”

Carmel Hall, a graphic designer based in King, owns Celeste Teal Creations with her husband, Bruce Hall.

Her booth offered a variety of vintage and handmade items, the centerpiece of which are T-shirts emblazoned with original designs highlighting some of the smaller towns in the region that otherwise might not make it on a T-shirt.

“People have really taken to them,” Hall said.

Another couple from King, Kerri and Bruce Hall, sold items crafted from reclaimed wood dating back to the 1930s from the property where the Halls live.

The items include picture frames as well as seasonal decorations such as Christmas trees and snowflakes.

The event Saturday was their first “real” show.

“It’s been great for us,” Kerri Hall said.

Author James Lynn Durham, of Mocksville, sold signed copies of his book of juvenile fiction, “Fireball Summer,” which was published last year by Mascot Books.

The tale about a boy and his pony is “basically a true story,” Durham said.

Bookseller Kim Crawford said the show was an attempt to find new ways to distribute the book.

“We didn’t know Sharon (Yarborough) before this event. That’s been a good connection,” Crawford said. “She’s done very well to help us.”

Yarborough said she was pleased with the event.

“People have been very receptive,” she said. We’ve had good traffic, not a mob scene – you always want more.”

Daniel Wilson, who owns the Westfield venue with his wife Ann, noted that the event was Yarborough’s brainchild but was happy to host.

“We’ll use the barn for anything,” he said. “We’re open to ideas.

Though the property serves primarily as a wedding venue, vacation cabins are also located on the property and meats and eggs are sold locally.

A music club recently started hosting monthly bluegrass concerts and dinners, the next of which is coming up in January.

The pop-up show fit right in.

“I really enjoyed meeting people who are from around here trying to make a living with all sorts of talents,” Wilson said.

Luna Trail’s owner Ann Wilson and daughters Ada and Rosie, examine items sold at a craft show held at the Westfield venue on Saturday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LunaTrail-1-1.jpg Luna Trail’s owner Ann Wilson and daughters Ada and Rosie, examine items sold at a craft show held at the Westfield venue on Saturday. Terri Flagg | The News Kim Crawford holds a copy of a book written by James Lynn Durham (seated). http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LunaTrail-2-2.jpg Kim Crawford holds a copy of a book written by James Lynn Durham (seated). Terri Flagg | The News Carmel Hall displays her originally designed t-shirts at a pop-up show Saturday in Westfield. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LunaTrail-5-5.jpg Carmel Hall displays her originally designed t-shirts at a pop-up show Saturday in Westfield. Terri Flagg | The News This photo shows Bruce and Kerri Hall among items handcrafted from reclaimed wood at an event Saturday in Westfield. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_LunaTrail-6-6.jpg This photo shows Bruce and Kerri Hall among items handcrafted from reclaimed wood at an event Saturday in Westfield. Terri Flagg | The News

By Terri Flagg

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4734.

