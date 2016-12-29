Five attorneys have announced interest in a soon-to-be vacant District Court Judge seat in Surry and Stokes counties.

Judge Angela Puckett will leave her District Court seat in January when she is sworn into the Superior Court seat currently held by Judge A. Moses Massey.

Massey, who is Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in the counties, will retire at the expiration of his term on Dec. 31.

He has served in the Superior Court bench for 16 years.

Puckett, whose four-year District Court term expires in 2018, won election unopposed to Massey’s seat in November.

She is scheduled to be sworn-in as Superior Court judge on Jan. 1.

In North Carolina, the governor appoints a replacement for a mid-term District Court vacancy.

According to District Court Judge William Southern, the Judicial District 17B Bar Association will submit to Governor-elect Roy Cooper five candidates recommended for appointment.

At a meeting in November, four private practice attorneys and one prosecutor announced their candidacy, Southern said.

The private practice attorneys are Marion Boone, of Dobson; Patrick Casstevens, of Dobson; Gretchen Kirkman, Mount Airy; and Josh Simpson, Pilot Mountain.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Langan also announced his candidacy.

The group will meet on Jan. 4 to vote for the candidates who will be submitted, Southern said.

“Governor-elect Cooper may select from the top five vote recipients or may choose another qualified attorney in his discretion,” Southern said.

By Terri Flagg tflagg@civitasmedia.com

Reach Terri Flagg at 415-4743.

