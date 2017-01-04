Libraries to transform with photos

The Northwestern Regional Library is now accepting submissions for its annual traveling photography contest. Approximately 60 to 70 winners of the hundreds of entries expected will be chosen for the traveling exhibit which will be displayed in the various branches throughout the year.

Open to anyone over five years old with a library card for the Northwestern Regional Library System, participants must submit their work by March 17 to any branch library in Allegany, Stokes, Surry, or Yadkin counties. Those who are not members of NWRL but wish to participate in the contest can obtain a library card at the time of submission.

According to Northwestern Regional Library Area Supervisor Joan Sherif, “All submitted images must be created using film or a digital camera. Categories include color, black and white, digitally altered and abstract.” All categories are divided into subcategories according to age and experience.

Amateur Adults will pay $5 per entry, Professional/Semi-professional fee is $10 per entry and for the Youth subcategories (ages 5-17) the entry fee is $1 per photo. Participants can enter as many photos as they wish as long as they have never been tendered to the library photo contest in the past. According to Sunnie Prevette, cataloger for NWRL, most participants submit several photos with many people offering 10 to 15 entries.

Cash will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners in the various categories as well as ribbons and certificates. The cash awards are dependent on the number of submissions. “We usually have 200 to 300 entries,” said Prevette. “It’s a spectacular show, especially when you see it all together.”

“It’s grown greatly from the first year,” explained Prevette. “The 5- to 8-year-old and teenage groups are growing most the past couple of years. The Abstract category is growing especially with the Professional/Semi-professional group.” The largest category is the Adult Color with, “one whole wall and several racks full,” said Prevette.

All submissions must be between 8-by-10 inches and 16-by-20 inches including required mat which must be black or white only. Photos must be unframed and on flat canvas or foam board. No box frames will be accepted nor will photos with identifying marks such as signatures or words.

The theme for the 2017 contest, “celebrates transformation and the role we play in the evolution and growth of our communities,” illuminated Sherif. “Libraries listen. We think creatively. We seek fresh solutions. We open to new opportunities, and we celebrate growth, movement, new perspectives, and transformation.”

An awards reception will take place at 6:45 p.m. on April 25 at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain where heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. A photography workshop will be available prior to the reception. The reception and workshop will be free and open to the public.

“We eagerly look forward to showcasing the images [people] capture of our ever-changing communities and world,” expressed Sherif.

For more information, contact a local NWRL library.

Beanie Taylor can be reached at 336-258-4058 or on Twitter @TBeanieTaylor.