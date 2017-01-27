Traffic stop reveals drugs and stolen items

Jon Ingram, 23, and Breanna Malone, 19, are facing criminal charges after King Police officers conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle on Pilotview Drive in King early Friday morning, around 12:30 a.m.

King Police chief, Paul May said in a written statement drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, officers discovered a number of items including a firearm which was reported stolen on January 24 on Pilotview Drive in King.

In addition to the firearm, King Police seized jewelry, knives, a container of change, an electronic tablet, a digital camera, latex gloves and burglary tools.

The suspect vehicle, a red 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, was also seized by King Police.

“Several of the items were reported stolen from a burglary of a residence on Pilotview Drive in King on January 24, and other items found in the vehicle are believed to have been stolen from recent vehicle break-ins in King,” May said.

Ingram was charged with felonious burglary; felonious larceny; felonious possession of a stolen firearm; felonious possession of burglary tools; and carrying a concealed firearm. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond, pending a court date of March 28, 2017 in Stokes County. Ingram was on active probation at the time.

Malone was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and carrying a concealed firearm. Malone was issued a $5,000 secured bond pending a court date of March 28, 2017 in Stokes County.

The investigation is continuing.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Malone.jpg http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ingram.jpg