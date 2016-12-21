Heather Calloway Smith to exhibit at the Hanging Rock Park Gallery

Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center will feature artist Heather Calloway Smith’s exhibit during the months of January and February 2017. A “Meet and Greet the Artist” will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017, 2-4 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury, North Carolina. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Heather is an artist from King, North Carolina. She traded her school books in for paint brushes in 2015 to open up her own studio (Wooden Ladder Art Loft) and teach others the beauty of creating. She is an artist of many mediums, “Having to choose one medium makes me feel boxed in,” says Heather. Most days you can find her working on a beautiful watercolor or creating a large acrylic piece. “I love using my palette knife and letting paint move in the way it wants,” says Heather. She views each day and canvas as an adventure and blessing. “Being an artist never loses its fulfilling and exciting process.” The work that will be displayed in the Hanging Rock exhibition will include paintings themed “Captain” that will be fresh off the easel along with farm animal paintings and watercolors inspired by the beauty of nature.

For additional information, please contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit our website at www.stokesarts.org. Viewing of this exhibit is free and open to the public. Visitors Center hours are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily.