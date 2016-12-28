New technology for horse breeders

Kohler Farms-A Shire Horse Breeder keeps up with the latest safety options for Equines. When Kim Gemeinhardt, owner of Latitude 36 Mobile Veterinary Services, contacted Dayla Kay Kohler about all the reasons she should Microchip her Shires, she immediately scheduled a visit.

The AVID Microchip is the size of a grain of white rice. It has no power supply or moving parts and is not run on batteries but is activated by a scanner when it is read. It is encased in a biocompatible glass capsule so it is not toxic to horses. The life expectancy of the AVID Microchip is estimated at 1 million activations. It is not affected by X-Ray, MRI, and cannot be erased by magnets or electricity. It can be read at a maximum distance of 8-20 centimeters.

The AVID Microchip is inserted into the horse via a 12 gauge needle. It is placed directly into the nuchal ligament, located in the neck of the horse, just below the mane, and causes very little discomfort. Once it’s in place, you can’t see the microchip or feel it and it can only be detected by a scanner able to read 125kHz.

The microchip does not migrate once inside the horse if it is installed properly in the nuchal ligament. A study was done and published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association indicating the microchips implanted in the nuchal ligament do not migrate.

Kohler said horses can be microchipped right after they are born and because the AVID Microchip is so small, and is placed into the nuchal ligament where there is no discomfort, it is recommended that microchipping be done during the birth examination.

Once inserted, a veterinarian registers a nine digit AVID Microchip number under the Shire’s name and assigns a number to the horse with the PETtrac Recovery Network. Each AVID Microchip has four individual stickers with a bar code and the nine digit number matching the number on the AVID Microchip. You can also receive a round, plastic identification tag with the matching 9 digit code. If a horse is stolen or lost, it is a way to identify the owner – just like the VIN on your vehicle. This AVID Microchip will stand up in a court of law as a legal identifier of the rightful owner of a horse.

For Kohler Farms-A Shire Horse Breeder, it is comforting to know Shires are now carrying with them an identification number that will always bring them back.

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Denae_Kohler_pointing_to_the_Nuchal_Ligament_2_cmyk.jpg