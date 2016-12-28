Do you have a passion for gardening and landscapes? Enjoy learning more about gardening? Like to share your knowledge with others? Enjoy working to improve the lives of your fellow Stokes County friends and neighbors? Have the time to commit to a 16-week training program and 40 volunteer service hours?

If so, the Stokes Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program may be for you.

The training will begin on Friday, January 13, 2017 and will run for 16 consecutive weeks. The training class will meet at the Cooperative Extension office at 700 North Main Street in Danbury. Class time will be from 9 a.m. – 12 noon.

If you are interested in becoming a Certified Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, please contact Randy Fulk, Master Gardener Program Coordinator at 336-593-8179 or by email at randy_fulk@ncsu.edu to receive an application and more information about the program.