Foxx Sworn In to Office for Seventh Term

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., today was sworn in to her seventh term as the representative of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. In taking the oath of office, Foxx swore to “support and defend” the Constitution of the United States.

“Serving the people of North Carolina is a profound honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the 5th District in Congress,” Foxx said. “In the 115th Congress, I will continue to work with my colleagues to tackle the difficult issues facing this nation and do everything in my power to advance the priorities of North Carolinians. It’s time to build a better future for American families.”

Foxx also voted for Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to serve as Speaker of the House.