Interested in becoming a licensed foster family?

In 2016, 125 Stokes County children entered the court system due to abuse, neglect, and/or dependency. Stokes County currently has 24 licensed foster families and are in need of many more.

Stokes County Department of Social Services will be hosting an Orientation for Perspective Foster Families on Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Department of Social Services conference room in Danbury.

Pre-Service Training (MAPP classes) are offered two times per year by Stokes DSS. The next session begins February 13, 2017.

Please contact Kim Clayton, Licensing Social Worker (336)593-2861, ext. 1154 for more information about becoming a licensed foster family.