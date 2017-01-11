Brown receives recognition

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 638 in King awarded Renea Sullivan Brown with the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Brown belongs to Girl Scout Troop # 2072 out of Sandy Ridge and has displayed exceptional meritorious service to the community, fellow citizens and veterans. Her dedication to all veterans and her success with fundraising, food banking and clothing drive efforts has been remarkable. Brown was awarded this citation as an expression of appreciation and gratitude, especially by Chapter 638, and on behalf of all the members during the annual meal to aid homeless veterans.

