Members of the Meadows Baptist Teen Church recently attended the Right Decisions, Right Now program. The initiative is sponsored by RAI Tobacco and is a non-smoking; non-tobacco program. Each member took flyers and various information back to their schools to share what they have learned and how to help others students make the right decisions. The Meadows Baptist Teen Church meets every Wednesday evening and is directed by Youth Director Roger Hall.

Meadows Baptist teens http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Scan0005-Meadows-Baptist-Teen-Church.jpg Meadows Baptist teens Courtesy photo