Southeastern to host murder mystery performance

The theater club at Southeastern Middle is preparing for their first performance this Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

“Theatre is so important to the middle school experience, and I’m excited we are doing it,” said teacher Mike Capizzani. “All but one or two of these kids have absolutely no theatre experience. They’ve never been on stage or even in front of people. This club has given them a chance to be creative and come out of their shells a bit.”

The program is slated to include murder mysteries written by the students.

“We gave them a list of character traits, a setting, a murder weapon, and a motive. From that, they crafted their short, two-play scenes,” Capizzani said.

The first scene is set up with an interrogation of suspects, and in the second act the students will reveal what actually happened.

“The murders are all pretty silly; murder weapons include a hula hoop and a spatula, and the setting include a tree house and Santa’s workshop at the mall.”

Students have been working to piece the program together since October and Capizzani said the club hopes to provide two performances a year moving forward.

“We’re hoping to maybe do a short musical revue in March, but we’ll see.”

Admission is free for Friday’s performance, but donations will be accepted to support future Southeastern theatre endeavors.

