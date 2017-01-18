Incident and Arrest Reports

Simple Assault and communicating threats was reported at 514 Kingsway Dr., King on Jan. 8.

Larceny of 90-percocets valued at $90 was reported at 440 Ingram Dr., King on Jan. 1.

Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle and larceny of U.S. currency valued at $90 was reported at 114 Scarlett Dr., King on Dec. 29.

Larceny of Remington/16 shotgun, Marlin/22 rifle, Stevens/20 shotgun, Marlin/30/30 rifle, Stevens/12 Ga. shotgun, gold diamond ring, 100 oz. silver bar, leaf blower, grass trimmer and chainsaw valued at $3,400 was reported at 314 Kirby Rd., King on Jan. 3.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property was reported at 108 Pilot View Dr., King on Dec. 25.

Breaking and Entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and larceny of Toyota Corolla, U.S. Currency, IPod Generation 4, cell phone, craftsman tool set and jumper cables valued at $1,035 was reported at 115 Scarlett Court, King on Dec. 28.

Trespassing and harassing telephone calls was reported at 604 Ingram Dr., King on Jan. 9.

Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of an Apple/IPhone 6S valued at $750 was reported at 714 S. Main St., King on Dec. 23.

Larceny of Craftsman pressure washer valued at $300 was reported at 409 Logan Ct., King on Dec. 25.

Simple assault was reported at 328 Logan Ct., King on Jan. 3.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of binoculars and U.S. currency valued at $78 was reported at 204 Plantation Dr., King on Jan. 4.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of Makita/18 Volt drill, Makita orbital sander and Garmin GPS tracking system valued at $317 was reported at 304 Savannah Place Dr., King on Jan. 3.

Injury to personal property valued at $480 was reported at 109 Charleston Court, King on Dec. 21.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and larceny of Kenwood KDC radio, Cobra Radar Detector, Garmin GPS Navigator valued at $376 was reported at 201 Charleston Court, King on Dec. 27.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 108 Twelve Oaks Dr., King on Dec. 31.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 113 Twelve Oaks Dr., King on Dec. 31.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 120 O’Hara Circle, King on Dec. 31..

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 109 O’Hara Circle, King on Dec. 31.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 105 Twelve Oaks Dr., King on Dec. 31

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a coin purse and U.S. Currency valued at $23 was

reported at 101 Butler Court on Dec. 31.

Common Law Robbery and simple assault was reported at 705 S. Main St., King on Dec. 12.

Stokes County /King Arrests

Michael Wesley Holt of 1156 Creasey Rd., Lawsonville was charged with second degree trespassing and resisting a public officer on Jan. 9.

Daniel Allen Welch of 2149 Sizemore Rd., Germanton was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 5.

Larry Junior Melton of 1250 Vaden Ln., Westfield was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun on Jan. 9.

Jenna Diann Jackson of Winston-Salem was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny of motor vehicle on Jan. 8.

Nicole Leigh Roberts of 1220 Eric Shelton Rd., Westfield was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than ½-ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 26.

Michael Joseph Fulp of 6388 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license is revoked, expired registration on Jan. 5.

Colbie Leigh Trent of 132 Willowbend Dr., King was charged with simple assault on Dec. 24.

Heather Marie Olson of 1055 Little Yadkin Ln., King was charged with failure to appear – driving while license revoked on Jan. 4.

Jarreau Maltese Richmond of 2705 Patria St., Winston-Salem was charged with trafficking heroine/opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 31.

Andrew Granville Hampton of 113 Marvin Ln., King was charged with injury to personal property on Dec. 21.

Amanda Rae Forrest of 421 Kingsway Dr., King was charged with driving while impaired, assault on a female and possession of an open container on Dec. 24.

Chadwick Allen Creger of 103 W. Dalton Rd., King was charged with failure to appear DWLR, failure to appear Expired registration and simple possession of SCH IV controlled substance on Dec. 26.

Randall Scott Cogar of 1176 Hill Rd., King was charged with driving while impaired and simple possession of marijuana on Jan. 2.

Renee Marie Nance of 110 Elm St., King was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of SCH II Controlled substance, possession of SCH IV Controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 20.

James Christopher King of 931 S. Main St., Kernersville was charged with driving while impaired and having an open container on Dec. 24.