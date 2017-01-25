Sheriff’s Office reaches out to teenage offenders

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a Teenage Diversion Program on Jan. 1 with the intent to help teenagers who break the law for the first time.

The initiative was started by Sheriff Mike Marshall in order to give kids a chance prior to receiving criminal charges, in hopes of turning their lives around and becoming productive citizens within their community.

Participants can avoid criminal charges by satisfying program requirements when they agree to sign a contract with the Sheriff’s Office and the Stokes County District Resource Center.

Marshall explained the contract requires the participant to attend a two-hour class on a variety of topics teenagers face daily. In addition to the class, participants must also complete a set amount of community service hours.

In return for completion of the program, the Sheriff’s Office will agree that the original charges won’t be filed against the teenager. However, if the participant fails to meet all the terms and conditions of the contract, it will be terminated and the appropriate charges filed.

Marshall said in order to be eligible for the voluntary program, the teenager must be a first time offender of criminal violations. The teenager must be 16-years-old and not yet reached his/her 20th birthday. They must also currently be enrolled in school. The teenager must accept responsibility for the behavior to which they were involved in, not have any previous criminal charges and not be facing felony criminal charges. Not all misdemeanor violations will be brought to the program. The initial officer and supervisors must give approval to enter the program based on the criminal violation.

Marshall said he was approached by District Court Judge Chuck Neaves a few months back, who believed it would be a positive initiate to begin in Stokes County.

District Resource Center Director Tony Hill will be conducting the classes and supervising the community service aspect of the program, which will allow the participant up to two months to complete. Hill will meet with the teenager and their family to sign the contract for the program. Upon successful completion of the contract, Hill will inform the Sheriff’s Office, bringing closure to the teenager’s first brush with the law.

Marshall added another positive aspect is there is no cost associated with the program. Parents will not have to pay attorney cost, court fees or potential increases of insurance premiums. The teenager avoids a potential conviction that may affect college and employment.

Nearby agencies have started similar programs and have seen success, Marshall said. He expects the same results in Stokes County.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.