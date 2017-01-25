Posted on by

Troopers travel to Washington


Master Trooper F. K. Carroll & F/Sgt. J. D. Dodson from Stokes County represented the N.C. State Highway Patrol at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20, 2017. The N.C. State Highway Patrol sent 50 troopers from all over N.C. to assist with the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.


Representative Kyle Hall spends time with the N.C. State Highway Patrol in Washington D.C. at the 58th Presidential Inauguration.


