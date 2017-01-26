Corn Growers Association of N.C. Referendum

February 22 in the date when corn growers will vote on continuation of the self-assessment program for six years. The Board of Directors of the Corn Growers Association is asking that farmers assess themselves at a rate of 1.25 cents per bushel on all corn marketed in North Carolina. The campaign to continue the assessment was announced on January 13 by President Dennis Waller at the North Carolina Commodities Conference of Corn, Cotton, Soybeans and Small Grain Producers at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center in Durham.

Waller urged growers to continue the assessment program which is administered by the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina. “As farmers, we must stay united and work together to survive in the farming industry,” said Waller. The Association is involved in the following areas: International and domestic marketing; research and education; grants to cooperative extension offices and legislation that will be helpful to corn growers and other farmers. A 24-member Board of Directors, covering all the producing areas of North Carolina, governs the organization’s activities. This Board also gives support to issues of a local nature that they believe will benefit farmers.

Growers may vote at local cooperative extension offices from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. All farmers currently engaged in the production of corn, including tenants, sharecroppers, or other persons sharing in the production of income of corn are eligible to vote. A 2/3 favorable vote is required to carry the referendum as authorized by Article 50, Chapter 106 of the General Statutes of North Carolina. If approved the assessment shall be collected by the first handler or purchaser of the commodity from the producer, and remitted to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, which remits the proceeds to the Association. Any corn grower may get a refund of levied assessments from the Corn Growers Association of N.C. A request for a refund should be made within 30days from the date on which said assessment if collected.