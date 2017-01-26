Foxx Praises Passage of Legislation to Permanently Ban Federal Funding of Abortion

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., voted in favor of legislation that permanently prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortion or abortion coverage.

“This common-sense measure restores a longstanding agreement that protects the unborn and prevents taxpayers from being forced to finance thousands of elective abortions,” said Foxx. “It reflects the will of the American people and is the product of what has historically been a bipartisan, bicameral consensus in Congress.”

H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, passed the House by a vote of 238 to 183. It codifies the Hyde amendment, which has been regularly attached to annual appropriations bills for nearly 40 years to prevent federal funding of abortion with limited exceptions. The legislation makes the Hyde Amendment and other current abortion funding prohibitions permanent and government-wide.

Foxx also praised the Trump administration for reinstating the Mexico City Policy via executive order. Originally introduced by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy requires nongovernmental organizations to agree as a condition of receiving any federal funding that they “would neither perform nor actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations.”

“The American people do not want the government to spend their hard-earned tax dollars counseling women in foreign countries to have abortions,” said Foxx. “President Trump has restored a common-sense policy and sent a powerful message about his dedication to protecting the unborn.”