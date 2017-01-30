Pine Hall students enjoy performance

Pine Hall Elementary students received a lesson in laughter on Thursday afternoon when Stokes County Arts Council presented an original interactive dance performance written by Zach McCraw highlighting the use of everyday objects in a lively kinetic ballet of sight and sound.

“I really wanted to create something that would bring kids joy and they seemed to have fun with it today,” McCraw said.

The young artist has worked with Stokes Arts Council in the past and said when approached by director Eddy McGee to create a project for local elementary schools, he was excited to do it.

“I started writing the script over the summer and made the music, except for the classical parts. It just came together pretty well,” he said.

The performance included McCraw, his father, Rick, who also serves as a King City councilman and local talent Devin Poindexter.

“I love performing with my dad. We did the Red Badge of Courage together last year. My whole life he’s just been a lot fun and I guess some of it rubbed off on me,” McCraw said.

The trio kicked off their first stop at Germanton Elementary and hope to visit other area schools throughout the month of February.

“Art can be so inspirational, no matter what age you are. I hope it inspires kids to laugh and want to learn more about what art has to offer.”

McCraw has dabbled in an array of art forms including painting, sculptures, working with wood, creating sewn collages and photography. Last year he showed his work at the Apple Gallery in Danbury.

For this project, it was important for him to present a performance created at a low cost.

“Everything we used was bought at thrift stores. You can make art on a budget; it doesn’t have to require huge canvases and tons of expensive items,” he said. “It was great to hear laughter from the kids today and see all the big smiles.”

