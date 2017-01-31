Have you applied for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program?

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a Federally-funded program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Only households containing an elderly person age 60 and above or a disabled person receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) are eligible to potentially receive benefits from December 1st through December 31st or until funds are exhausted. Any household can potentially receive benefits from January 1 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

A household that applies must:

* Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

* Meet an income test

* Have reserves at or below $2,250

* Be responsible for its heating bills