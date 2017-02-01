Community fights back against drug problem

In Dec. of last year, business owner Mike Marshall shared an alarming fact on Facebook. He posted that in 2016, Stokes County had seen an increase in drug related charges, drug overdoses and drug related deaths.

That post alone received 742 likes, 394 shares and 133 people commented.

“I think it hit a raw nerve and most people are starting to get it. We have a drug problem in our country, but we also have a drug problem in this county,” Marshall said.

Since talking publically about the issue, Marshall has been inundated with stories of young people, parents, friends and co-workers battling addiction.

“It’s something I’ve been involved with on a small scale for a long time, but over the last few months I’ve had more phone calls from people I don’t know, who want to know what can we do about the problem,” he said.

Along with Lorri Sunday and Pam Hooker, Marshall worked to establish Stokes County Concerned Citizens (SCCC).

“The first meeting we had, we talked about the issues. I invited local law enforcement, DA’s office, the sheriff, teachers and principals. No one wants to play the blame game. Instead we want to come up with solutions that are going to help people in our community struggling.”

SCCC is hosting a town hall meeting, open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of South Stokes High School.

“We want to promote education and prevention and support law enforcement and help them in any way we can. We also hope people will take the time to see how they can help local agencies who already have some effective programs in place.”

While Marshall and those involved with SCCC know drug use has continued to rise in many rural counties, they’re quick to say, not every child in Stokes County is struggling with addiction.

“Naysayers want to say it’s everywhere, on every corner or at one particular school and that’s just not true. No one wants to be overdramatic, but we would be very foolish to ignore what’s happening.”

Marshall added, “I believe this has progressed over time and I feel like some of the warning signs have been ignored. There’s a disconnect problem with a lot of our young people. We need to be having discussions about it and asking them questions. We need to roll up our sleeves, get to work, let them know we care and we’re not going to let them become a statistic.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.