Incident and Arrest Reports

Stokes Arrests

Michael Anthony Rego, of East 160th St., Cleveland OH. Was charged with simple assault, simple assault on a female and domestic criminal trespassing on Jan. 23.

Carlos Tremayne Mitchell of Middlefork Dr., Walnut Cove was charged with less than ½-ounce of marijuana on Jan. 20.

Timothy Mark Gough, Jr. of Whitehart School Rd., Thomasville was charged with possession of heroin, possession of SCH II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 22.

Meagan Elizabeth Brown of Greenhouse Trail, Lowgap was charged with possession of heroin, possession of SCH II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 22.

William Ruben Torres of Wagon Trail Rd., Ridgeway Va. was charged with possession of a weapon by a prisoner, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 22.

Steven Ray Duncan of Stewart Rd., Walnut Cove was charged with Breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 20.

Joshua Mark Griffith of Kingston Dr., King was charged with a warrant for arrest for assault on a female on Jan 20.

Amy Beth Alonso of Trotwood Rd., Brown summit was charged with second degree trespassing on Jan. 22.

Michael David Shew of Sawbriar Rd., Pinnacle was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 24.

Joshua David Priddy of Odell St., Madison was charged with simple assault on Jan. 22.

Bradley Wayne Lankford of Conrad Dr., King was charged with an order for arrest for child support on Jan. 18.

Roxana Denise Vaden of Stewart Rd. was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 19.

Johnathon Scott Lawson of N.C. Hwy. 772, Pine Hall was charged with violating a domestic violation order on Jan. 18.

Allen Jackson Tuttle of Vicky Ln., King was charged with was charged with violating a domestic violation order on Jan. 18.

Stokes Incidents

Breaking and entering and larceny of Xbox 1S, video game, Xbox wireless remoted control valued at $1500 was reported at 2543 Stewart Rd., Walnut Cove on Jan. 10.

Breaking and entering, damage to property and larceny of Sony PS3 with 2-controllers, 8-video game valued at $940 was reported at 121 Franchar Dr., King on Jan. 10.

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious harm and first degree trespassing was reported at 2141 Sizemore Rd., Germanton on Jan. 11.

Vehicle Theft of a 1987 Burgundy Honda Civic was reported at 220 N. Main St., Walnut Cove on Jan. 12.

Breaking and entering of auto and larceny of the following golf clubs: 1-Cobra driver, 1- Ping Putter, 4-Calloway Irons, 33-Cleveland wedges and golf bag valued at $500 was reported at 3558 NC Hwy. 8, Germanton on Jan. 12.

Larceny of IPhone valued at $700 was reported at the cross roads of Pine Hall Rd., and Hwy. 62 on Jan. 12.

Larceny of Decorative flag and flag pole valued at $30 was reported at 122 Lakeside Dr., Walnut Cove on Jan. 13.

Trespassing and assault on a female was reported at 100 Del Ray Ct., King on Jan. 16.

Breaking and entering and larceny of Xbox 360, 30 various Xbox 360 Games, 60GB hard drive and a 120GB hard drive valued at $495 was reported at 1100 Richardson MHP Rd., Sandy Ridge on Jan. 13.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of woman’s wallet and contents was reported at 256 Calloway Rd., King on Jan. 13.

Larceny of Xbox One, Forza Racing game valued at $570 was reported at 1943 Stewart Rd., Walnut Cove on Jan. 13.

Larceny of a Chevrolet Tracker valued at $2,000 was reported at 1035 Mongoose Ln., King on Jan. 14.

Larceny of jewelry was reported at 1025 Mitchell Rd., Pilot Mountain on Jan. 14.

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious harm was reported at 2474 Puckett Rd., Westfield on Jan. 15.

Disturbance, breaking and entering and shooting was reported at 3546 N. Old Hwy. 52, Pinnacle on Jan. 15.

Interfering with Utilities and larceny of 29KWH of electricity was reported at 2461 NC Hwy. 268 E. Pinnacle on Jan. 17.

Breaking and entering of automobile and larceny of assorted costume jewelry and Para/45acp Handgun valued at $950 was reported at 7271 NC 66 S. King on Jan. 17.

Breaking and entering and larceny of various new clothes, underwear, 114” gold chain with 1902 birthday on it. U.S. Currency, garden tools, 20-quilts, 3 qt. pot, 3-cake plates, gold earrings, carnival glass ware, children’s clothes valued at $750 was reported at 1869 U.S. 311, Walnut Cove on Jan. 17.

Breaking and entering and larceny of 1-Ray Cook Bullet golf club, 4-fishing rods, , DVD case, assorted canned food, portable DVD player and a pack of toilet paper, unknown value was reported at 2149 Sizemore Rd., Germanton on Jan. 17.

Larceny of yellow gold ring with 3-rows of diamonds valued at $1,000 was reported at 5618 NC Hwy. 8 S. Germanton on Jan. 18.

Breaking and entering, larceny of Marlin 243 Bolt action rifle, Mossberg 243 Bolt action rifle, 1-Remington 22 semi auto rifle, Kevlar bullet proof vest. AR-15 Daniel Defense rifle, CVA 50 cal. muzzle loader and 22 Savage Bolt action rifle valued at $3,950 was reported at 1110 Hickory Fork Rd., Walnut Cove on Jan. 18.

Simple assault was reported at 1269 Nance Rd., King on Jan. 17.

Assault was reported at Pioneer Hospital, Danbury on Jan. 3.

Larceny of $34 gas was reported at 634 S. Main St., Walnut Cove on Jan. 4.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of U.S. Currency and a woman’s wallet valued at $90 was reported at 1806 Greenfield Rd., Walnut Cove on Jan. 4.

Breaking and entering, property damage and larceny of Sears 30-Gallong air compressor, 50ft black air hose and a master lock valued at $150 was reported at 3802 Dodgetown Rd., Walnut Cove on Jan. 5.

Breaking and entering, larceny of Xanax, Hydrocodone and strong box safe valued at $57 was reported at 1605 Brim Rd., Madison on Jan. 5.

Breaking and entering an out building and larceny of Stihl Chainsaw was reported at 1186 Hill View Rd., King on Jan. 6.

Breaking and entering a vehicle, breaking and entering an out building and larceny of 7-car batteries and a Bolt action wood stock .22 long rifle valued at $800 was reported at 1000 Block of Sportsman Dr., King on Jan. 6.

Disturbance was reported at 3678 Beasley School Rd., Sandy Ridge on Jan. 6.

Assault was reported at 1022 Kopp Rd., Westfield on Jan. 7.

Larceny of drill, charger and two batteries valued at $140 was reported at 1040 Fall View Dr., King on Jan 8.

Domestic disturbance was reported at 1250 Vaden Ln., Westfield on Jan. 9.