Arts Council scholarships announced

The Stokes County Arts Council announces two scholarships available to Stokes County residents. The council established the SCAC Art Scholarship to assist a worthy young individual or individuals in pursuing their artistic goals in higher education.

The council’s 2017 Art Scholarship is awarded to Stokes County residents graduating from one of the Stokes County high schools who plan to major in an arts-related field. A student currently attending an institution of higher learning with the same career goals may also apply. An institution of higher learning, approved by the Scholarship Review Committee, must have already accepted the student.

The 2017 Art Scholarship will award up to $3,000. The amount of the scholarship is based upon the financial need of the applicant. The recipient may reapply every year while attending an institution of higher learning in an arts-related field. The scholarship will be paid directly to the institution only.

In 2016, the council established the Ben T. Vernon, Jr. “Community Service Award” to assist a worthy young individual or individuals in pursuing their goals in higher education. This scholarship is based on community service through volunteerism in support of the arts. The 2017 Community Service Scholarship will award up to $2,000. The scholarship will be paid directly to the institution only.

The winner or winners will be selected by a committee made up of the SCAC Board of Directors and from the community at large. No immediate relative may serve on the committee and a teacher/instructor must recuse themselves from a vote of a known applicant if serving on the committee.

Applications are due at the Arts Council office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10th, 2017. The committee will not consider late applications or incomplete applications that are not in the office by the close of business on March 10th. Applications are available from the Stokes County Arts Council (P. O. Box 66), located at 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, North Carolina. Call 336-593-8159 for additional information. Applications are also available for students at the three high schools: North, South and West Stokes High Schools guidance departments and Stokes Early College.

Recognition of the 2017 SCAC Scholarship recipients will be made at the High School Art Exhibit and opening reception scheduled for Friday, March 31st, 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Apple Gallery, Stokes County Arts Council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, North Carolina. The public is invited to attend this free event.