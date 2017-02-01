NC Sheep Producer’s Meeting

The NC Sheep Producer’s Assn. will hold its annual educational and business meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11th , 2017 at the Guilford County Extension Office in Greensboro beginning at 8:30am with registration. The meeting will feature an educational program on ” Sheep Vaccines and Vaccination Schedule” presented by Corrie Connelly DVM of Lazy 5 Veterinarian Clinic Salisbury NC. Dr. Connelly will also address her view point on the 2017 Veterinarian Feed Directive. Jessica Gore, Feed Inspector Supervisor will address the regulatory side of this new law.

Other educational topics include Sheep Dairying and Livestock Guardian Dogs presented by Andy Karras. There will also be an update on the scrapie disease program as well as opportunities to network with fellow sheep producers. The educational topics should be especially useful for beginning sheep producers. The event will end at 3:00pm.

To get more information or to register for the event , contact secretary Alesia Moore at 919-554-1187 or at NCSheepProducer@gmail.com or by going to the NC Sheep Producers website at www.NCSheep.com.

Please register by Feb 6th. Early bird registration is $10 or $20 per family. Registration at the door is $15.

The Guilford County Extension Office is located at 3309 Burlington Rd. in Greensboro.