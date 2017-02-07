Rotarians fight to end hunger

R.U.S.H for food! As a part of the Rotarians United to Stop Hunger district project, the Rotary Club of King has organized a Rush For Food event on Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 a.m. at Lowe’s Foods in Five Forks Village and at Food Lion in Mountain View Plaza. The Rotary Club of King invites you to help cheer on the competitors as they RUSH to fill their grocery carts with the most non-perishable food items during the five-minute competition time. Each grocery store is going to donate another cart of groceries and the club is seeking individual sponsors to help pay for all that the participants load into their buggies. All food and any remaining sponsorship money will be divided between the three food pantries in Stokes County.

Come see a Rotary community service project in action, and support Mayor Jack Warren, School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice, Arts Council Director Eddy McGee, Sheriff Mike Marshall, Fox 8 News’ Chad Tucker and Walnut Ridge Community Relations Manager Angie Bailey compete for the RUSH Championship.

Students Allie Hawkins and Bailey Moran of West Stokes High School and Evelyn Murphy of Stokes Early College will be fierce competition, too. Sponsorship checks should be made payable to Rotary Club of King and mailed to the club at PO Box 1796, King, NC 27021. The deadline for receiving sponsorships is February 17. Help us RUSH to fill the shelves at our local food pantries. For more information, contact Deanne Moore at 336-972-4670.