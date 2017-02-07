Chamber News

The King Chamber of Commerce recognized Dalton’s Crossing on their 5th anniversary in downtown King. Dalton’s Crossing held a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pictured (left to right) Cathy Loveday, Jody Edmonds, Scott Tedder, Wayne Ray, Joyce Mauldin-Ray, Lauren Byron, Tim Hall and Ann Nichols.
Courtesy photos
King Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Chamber Board of Directors retreat at Camp Hanes on Saturday, Jan. 28. Pictured (Back Row L to R) Lauren Byron, Joyce Mauldin-Ray, Jody Edmonds, Sally Elliott, Debbie Hicks, Sabrina Gatewood, Eddie McGee, Chris Hemric, Jack Darida, Doug Rose, Mayor Jack Warren, City Manager Homer Dearmin and Cathy Loveday. (Front Row L to R) Debbie McCliment, Sue Jarvis, Tim Hall (Vice President), Dr. Candice Fix (President), Scott Tedder (Treasurer) and Ann Nichols.
Courtesy photos
