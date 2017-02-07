Chamber News

The King Chamber of Commerce recognized Dalton’s Crossing on their 5th anniversary in downtown King. Dalton’s Crossing held a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Pictured (left to right) Cathy Loveday, Jody Edmonds, Scott Tedder, Wayne Ray, Joyce Mauldin-Ray, Lauren Byron, Tim Hall and Ann Nichols.

King Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Chamber Board of Directors retreat at Camp Hanes on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Pictured (Back Row L to R) Lauren Byron, Joyce Mauldin-Ray, Jody Edmonds, Sally Elliott, Debbie Hicks, Sabrina Gatewood, Eddie McGee, Chris Hemric, Jack Darida, Doug Rose, Mayor Jack Warren, City Manager Homer Dearmin and Cathy Loveday. (Front Row L to R) Debbie McCliment, Sue Jarvis, Tim Hall (Vice President), Dr. Candice Fix (President), Scott Tedder (Treasurer) and Ann Nichols.