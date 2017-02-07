Chromebooks propel Stokes County into the 21st Century

Approximately 75% of students at South Stokes High School have taken advantage of the Chromebook 1:1 Initiative. The laptops, provided through a grant by the Golden Leaf Foundation and matching funds from the Stokes County Commissioners, were distributed to students on January 18 and 19. Teachers and students have already seen the impact in the classroom.

“At first, I was worried about the responsibility, but now I see how easy it is to locate information in class,” said junior Ja’Len Fulp. “Most colleges and jobs expect you to have computer experience. It’s necessary for my future to learn the skills now.”

Jackson Willard, a rising senior, is thrilled to have his Chromebook.

“I’ve used it a lot, actually, in my classes. I really love not having to carry around so many books!”

Freshman Kloe Tucker said, “The Chromebooks open up many doors for the students. Being a student and having this technology is good for our school.”

Christina Holland, theater director, sees the Chromebook tools enhancing the way students give feedback to each other.

“They can use Google surveys to do peer critiques of monologues and performances,” she said.

Jordan Ford, teacher of Exceptional Children, said teachers are leading the way for students. “From Math to English, I see teachers using Chromebooks to enhance curriculum. Students can review math concepts in videos and in english, create slideshows about poetic language in their favorite songs. They have the potential to become great tools.”

“We are pleased with the positive response to claiming the computers. Many parents expressed their appreciation of this opportunity for their children and see the benefits of students learning to use technology responsibly as we prepare them for college and careers,” said Johnna Cheek, Principal of South Stokes High School.

The school is excited to see Stokes County preparing students to be 21st Century learners.

“We are caring teachers who will use the Chromebooks to connect our students and the community to global opportunities,” said Spanish teacher Yasmin Jaffe.