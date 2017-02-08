Local teen injured in bull riding competition

Well wishes and prayers continue to surround South Stokes student, Wesley Fishel. The teen was kicked off by a bull and stepped on, leaving him severely injured at a rodeo competition Saturday night.

Fishel was taken to Baptist Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

On Monday morning, a group of around 60 people met at the flagpole before school to participate in a student-led prayer for Fishel’s recovery.

“Wesley’s friends are deeply concerned about him and his family. They are supporting one another and joining together,” said South Stokes Principal Johnna Cheek. “I am proud of our students who understand the importance of supporting one another in all circumstances. They demonstrate what it means to be a Saura family.”

Vigils throughout the area are being held for Fishel including high schools, churches and rodeo events.

A Facebook page, Prayers for Wesley, has been set up to provide updates on his condition.

