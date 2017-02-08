Lawsonville Ruritans give back

The Lawsonville Ruritan Club has been lending a helping hand for needs in the Lawsonville community. In December, the group undertook the project of a Christmas Angel Tree. The Angel Trees were hosted by Stokes Auto Parts, Briggs Grocery Store, The Berry Patch, and Piney Grove Middle School. The Ruritans sponsored the project and also provided all of the fixings for a complete Christmas dinner for the family.

The Ruritans would like to thank the above named businesses and the Lawsonville community for making a Merry Christmas possible for a deserving family in the area.

Also in December, Jeannette Overby was selected as the Ruritan of the Year. Overby worked tirelessly on the 50th anniversary of the Lawsonville Ruritan Club, celebrated in June 2016.

The Ruritans would also like to thank the community for the blood drive held on January 28. Our goal was 31 pints and 35 were donated.