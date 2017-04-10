Transform your ideas about the library: celebrate National Library Week April 9-15

The Northwestern Regional Library joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries are transforming their communities every day through the services and invaluable expertise they offer.

National Library Week is April 9-15, and gold medalist and World Cup champion Julie Foudy is the Honorary Chair this year. This is a time to highlight the changing role of libraries, librarians and library workers. Libraries today are more than warehouses for books. Instead, libraries and librarians are change agents within their communities – transforming lives through innovative educational resources and forward-thinking programming. Libraries are doing their part to close the digital divide and level the playing field by providing free access to information and technologies that many in their communities would be hard pressed to find elsewhere. Libraries help to ensure the American dream and promote democracy by providing service to all.

Librarians work with elected officials, small business owners, students and the public at large to discover and meet the needs of their communities. Whether through offering e-books and technology classes, materials for English-language learners, programs for job seekers or offering a safe haven in times of crisis, librarians listen to the community they serve, and they respond.

The Northwestern Regional Library serves Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin Counties by providing books, ebooks, DVD’s, public computers, meeting space, and programs for all ages. The Northwestern Regional Library is part of NC Cardinal, which allows all library users to access over five million items at no charge.

The library has always been a place of unlimited possibilities. Whatever your interest or need, the library and the library staff are here to provide you the resources you need to accomplish your goals and dreams. Libraries also offer something unique to their communities, the expertise of individual librarians. Librarians assist patrons in using increasingly complex technology and sorting through the potentially overwhelming mass of information bombarding today’s digital society. This is especially crucial when access to reliable and trustworthy data is more important than ever.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

For more information, visit your local branch of the Northwestern Regional Library or see the library’s Web site at nwrl.org.