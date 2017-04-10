Densmore, Milleson fine art to be featured in the Apple Gallery

The Stokes County Arts Council is proud to feature Sharon Densmore and Meigan Milleson in the Apple Gallery, located at 500 N Main Street in Danbury during the month of May. An opening reception will be held in their honor on Friday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, talk with the artists and view an exhibit of beautiful fine art. Violinist Ali Wood-Suarez will perform at the opening reception. Ali is a former student of featured artist Meigan Parrish Milleson.

Sharon Densmore is a self-taught artist. Since she was very small, she possessed a passion for color. Summers were spent on her grandparents’ farm in Maine. She would walk along the stone walls marking the property and pick Queen Anne’s Lace and Black Eyed Susan and other colorful wildflowers. She would go into her grandmother’s cottage garden and pick baskets full of colorful and flowers and place them in large Mason jars all over the house. At age nine, her grandparents asked her what she would like for her birthday. She told her grandparents she would like oil paints, brushes and canvas. She spent that summer painting flowers and with three of the canvases, she copied from “The Robe,” a book she had just read from her grandfather’s library. Pictures depicting scenes from the Bible were beautiful! Densmore likes to do interpretations of paintings from the eighteen and nineteen century masters, which the viewer will see in this exhibit. That love started back in her ninth summer. It remained a fun hobby as she grew older and became an antique dealer and created interior and garden design for her clients. She continued her education through courses in period antiques, interior design, and has a certificate in garden design earned through courses taken from The Garden Club of America. She loves miniatures and does interior design for her collection of dollhouses. Shell work is another great passion. Densmore creates large and miniature pieces with shells. She became a more serious oil painter about eight or nine years ago while working at the Medical University of South Carolina. She created an art studio in her home and sold many paintings to fellow associates at the university as well as other art patrons in Charleston, South Carolina. She is exploring more expressionistic pieces and finds a desire to further that interest. Sharon Densmore states, “Art is a life-long hobby that has turned into my passion.” More recently she has become interested in watercolors and in this gallery showing their will be a mix of oil gicleles and watercolor prints in a large variety of subject matter. She has lived in North Carolina for approximately two and one half years, the mother of a son and daughter, and Densmore is a featured local artist at the Tim Bruce Gallery in King, North Carolina.

Meigan Parrish Milleson was born in the suburbs of Chicago to a Cuban family and raised in North Carolina. She has been an artist since she was a child drawing on restaurant placemats and the walls of her home. Milleson attended UNC Chapel Hill for her BFA in Studio Art and Art History. She earned her teaching license through Greensboro College and has taught Art and Spanish for the past eight years in Guilford and Stokes County. Milleson has recently been accepted into the MFA in Visual Art program at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She specializes in portraiture and loves to depict subjects that are beautiful, harmonious, or frequently overlooked by society. Milleson is newly married and living in Stokesdale with her husband and their two dogs.

The viewing of this exhibit is free to the public. For additional information, please contact the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159 or visit our website www.stokesarts.org. The Apple Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on holidays.