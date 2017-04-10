Master Gardeners plan seed swap at King Farmer’s Market opening day

The Stokes Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association will sponsor a seed swap on April 19 in conjunction with the King Farmer’s Market opening day on April 19 at the YMCA lower parking lot.

There will be a collection of vegetable and flower seeds for planting this year. The Master Gardeners have saved and collected seeds to share, and will facilitate the exchange of seed sharing by gardeners who bring seeds with information about their offerings.

This is the second annual seed swapping event sponsored by the Stokes Extension Master Gardener Association. The ability to partner with the King Farmer’s Market to offer this opportunity to local gardeners is a bonus for both organizations.

Market hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a wide variety of locally grown and produced items.