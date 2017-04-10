King Fire Department begins semi-annual fire hydrant inspection

The City of King Fire Department will begin its semi-annual fire hydrant inspection, maintenance and flushing program on April 10 and will continue through May 5. Inspection, maintenance and testing hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to noon. There will be no work performed on the weekends. Zones 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, & 12 will be inspected during this cycle. A map of these zones is located on the City of King website under Fire Department. Due to the complexity of this project and the size of our water system it is very difficult to determine which day testing will be conducted in a specific area.

The inspection, maintenance and flushing of fire hydrants is required by the NC Department of Insurance so that the Fire Department can keep insurance costs down for citizens. Fire hydrant flushing also helps to ensure that firefighters are knowledgeable about the general water volumes available for firefighting operations and whether there are any major flow changes since last year’s test. Hydrant maintenance is critical to fire suppression and the protection of life and property.

How may this process affect you? You may notice a drop in water pressure during testing and the water may become slightly discolored after testing. If you experience discolored water, you may wish to run water from one or more faucets for a couple of minutes until the water is clear again and you may wish to do so prior to cooking, bathing or washing clothes. The discolored water is nonhazardous but can stain clothing. If your water does not clear within 24 hours, please contact the City of King Water Department at 336-985-1100.

If you have any additional questions, contact the City of King Fire Department at 336-983-3030.