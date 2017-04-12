Local company prints Tar Heels’ NCAA basketball championship shirts

Fans were still celebrating last week’s Tar Heel NCAA men’s basketball championship win late Monday night when Nivizion Inc., a printing company based out of King, revved up the presses to begin printing commemorative T-shirts that would be shipped to big box stores the following day.

“As soon as the game was over everyone went into work mode,” said operations manager Mike Steele. “We had close to 30 people show up around halftime. We had a little party and cheered Carolina on, and then worked throughout the night to get orders ready.”

Steele said his group was anxious to begin, but had to wait until the game was officially over.

“We could set the machines up and get everything ready, but we couldn’t touch the products until they won. Once we started, we were working off pure adrenaline. It was definitely exciting.”

Nvizion, who isn’t at liberty to name their primary customer, said they went into the season prepared to print any team in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia that may possibly win the NCAA title.

“We were here in the same spot last year when Carolina made it to the final game, but they didn’t win. It was a bummer, but this year made up for it,” Steele said.

Nivizion is known for printing college sporting event T-shirts and was even prepared to print Carolina Panthers shirts when they fell to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The company also provides popular T-shirts seen around town.

“We’ve done some for the Stokes Stomp and King Chamber. We do a lot of the local schools. We enjoy being a part of that.”

Since the Tar Heel win, Steele said a number of news outlets have been to their shop on 129 Charles Road in King and it’s been positive to promote what’s happening in Stokes County.

“I think its good moral for everybody in the community. Just to know that a local supplier got to be a part of something like this, is pretty cool.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Nvizion Inc., a printing company based out of King, received the contract to print seven designs of the Tar Heels’ NCAA men’s basketball championship T-shirts that were shipped to big box stores the following day. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0013-2-.jpg Nvizion Inc., a printing company based out of King, received the contract to print seven designs of the Tar Heels’ NCAA men’s basketball championship T-shirts that were shipped to big box stores the following day. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News