Historical play held at Walnut Cove Library


The Stokes County Historical County will host “The Hampton’s in America and Stokes County” presented by Deborah Hampton Michael on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. This is the story of a very early Stokes County Town Fork Settlement family, circa mid 1700’s, covering their journey to America, their Stokes County history and their personal connections to the tragic Charlie Lawson murders/suicide on Christmas Day 1929. This program will be at the Walnut Cove Public Library located at 106 W. 5th St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Free and open to the public with light refreshments. [email protected]

