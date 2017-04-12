Little Folks Festival and Healthy Kids Day to be held jointly

Sponsored by the King Lions Club, Stokes Partnership for Children (SPC) will host the sixteenth annual Little Folks Festival on Saturday, April 29 at Mount Olive Elementary School in King, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Little Folks Festival is a school readiness forum for young children and families, with a focus on early care and education, literacy, family support and health. County organizations, non-profits and businesses set up booths featuring their programs and services making the festival a perfect venue for community information sharing. Best of all it offers a variety of fun activities for young children, indoor/outdoor activities, free food, free books, games and prizes. There is no charge for admission. Donations are accepted.

The best summer ever starts at Healthy Kids Day sponsored by the Stokes Family YMCA and YMCA Camp Hanes and held jointly with the Little Folks Festival! Look forward to Corn Hole, Bounce House, Wise Start Obstacle course and on stage activities including Zumba and YMCA Camp songs.

Look for a special appearance by David Doby who will present “A Tribute to the King,” a nod to Elvis Presley. Doby’s own children will get in on this fun act, too. The Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council will provide free hot dogs and hamburgers. Kids will be able to climb aboard the big yellow school bus and visit a pre-kindergarten classroom. Door prizes will be given away and raffles will be held for a tricycle and scooter.

Community agencies collaborate to offer these events, including Stokes Partnership for Children, Stokes Family YMCA, Stokes County Schools, the Children’s Center, YMCA Camp Hanes and the Forsyth Tech Early Childhood Program.

For more information visit www.stokespfc.com, Facebook or call 336-985-2676.