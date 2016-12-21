The Old Paths: The season of giving

The road to my house is currently ablaze with Christmas lights. My home smells like a combination of honey-baked ham and homemade goodies. My new beeswax candles from Old Salem are on the table, and five large sacks tied with red yarn lie full of gifts for my five children to open on Christmas Eve. Christmas music plays nearly continually on my kitchen radio.

Although you know I do not believe Jesus was born on December 25, maybe you also recall that I am fine with celebrating Him every day of the year, including Christmas Day. And even though I don’t get into all the decorating flurry, I do enjoy the holiday foods, music and gift-giving.

Where I differ hugely from the masses is on the subject of Jolly Old St. Nicholas. I don’t believe he “leans his ear this way” or is “up on the housetop.” I appreciate the loveliness of the original St. Nicholas from long, long ago, but he is gone now. I refuse to resurrect him in the form of Santa Claus and put him on the level with God, in that he is omniscient and omnipresent. (“He sees you when you’re sleeping” and all of that “he’s everywhere and knows everything” fluff.)

Please don’t be mad at me if I admit to you that I never did Santa with my kids. I presented him to them as I do Mickey Mouse or Spiderman or Cinderella—a cool mythical character whom it’s fun to read about or watch in movies. And no, my kids did not grow up dysfunctional or scarred because they never believed in Santa. They appreciate him for what he is, and they still get gifts—for which they thank God who has blessed our family to be able to buy the gifts. In fact, my adult children have thanked me repeatedly for not perpetuating the lie.

Oh dear, some of you are not happy with me now. A few of you may even be thinking of sending me a strongly-worded email about how belief in Santa is harmless and how I am a Grinch. I won’t be angry with you if you do because I am not an Ebenezer Scrooge; I believe love, hope and joy should be the prevailing feelings of this holiday season and indeed every season!

If we truly believe that “Jesus is the reason for the season,” then you won’t mind if we agree to disagree about Santa, right? There is still a lot we can agree on with regard to Christmas. I’ll bet you love Moravian stars, yes? So do I!

My friend Kathy Forrest McGuinness, who grew up in King, told me that one of her favorite Christmas memories was how she and her sister would count all the Moravian stars on front porches. She told me something I had never thought about—that there are only a few places in this country where you can see a Moravian star since they tend to be limited to former Moravian settlements. We folks in the Winston-Salem area are some of those few privileged people.

I figure you have fond memories of riding around to look at Christmas lights when you were a child, right? Me, too! My cousin’s wife Dorinda Watkins Bray of Lawsonville says her family would pile into their old Chevy II station wagon to enjoy that Christmas ritual. She recalls how her daddy loved to see all the multicolored blinking lights since very few people had white lights back then. Her family would play a game to see which side of the car could count the most lights.

Kathy Keller Tatum, who teaches at North Stokes, remembers riding out to see the Nativity scene at the old Sears store on Fourth Street. Many rural families made that an annual holiday tradition. (Note: When the downtown Sears store closed in 1974, that beautiful old Nativity scene was displayed at the Sears Auto Store at Hanes Mall until it was donated in 1987 to the Children’s Home in Winston-Salem where it is currently featured.)

Did people maybe do that more back on the old paths—ride around to see decorations? Seems as if my crew stays too busy in December to make time for it now. We might go to Tanglewood or the big light show up on Highway 268, but we don’t just casually ride around anymore. My family has to get our Christmas-light-fix just traveling to the places we have to go at night.

Speaking of family, that is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. Yours, too? My friend Rhonda Abbott Dorsett of Germanton says it isn’t Santa memories that are most special to her now that she is grown; it is the memories of family gatherings, including picking out and decorating the aromatic cedar tree while trying to avoid the stickiness of it.

Some of my middle-aged and older friends have told me they received only one gift from Santa, but it was always something special. What a difference from these modern days when most children are flooded with more gifts than parents have space for. I was happy with my Elton John album, my go-go boots and some Trixie Belden books. Santa must have struck a gold mine since many kids today get new cars or expensive game systems.

I am not against parents blessing their children, but I still hurt for the kids whose parents may not be able to afford such elaborate gifts. That’s one reason I so appreciate those of you who go out of your way to bless the

less fortunate at this time of year. My friend Marian Wright Tilley recalls how her daddy would take her “sock shopping” ( because he carried all his money in a sock) on Christmas Eve. But it wasn’t shopping on her behalf; it was for his renters or anybody he knew who was not going to have much for Christmas. He would buy fruit, hams and more. Marian’s daddy had a love of giving rather than getting; she says he truly had the spirit of Christmas in his heart.

No doubt there is a lot of evil in this fallen world, but God still has people whose hearts overflow with love, especially at this time of year. That is what I love most about this holiday season—the joy of giving that I see flowing from so many folks. I figure that is something we can all agree on.

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

