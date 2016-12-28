After the usual holiday dearth of articles concerning proper Christmas tree care, it might be useful to provide some answers to the perennial question, “What do I do with the tree now that Christmas is over?”

Rather than consign the tree to the inglorious fate of sitting by the curb or tossing it into the nearest ditch or ravine, why not continue to allow the tree to serve us in ways that well outlast the holiday season. For example-

* Remove the boughs from the tree then use them as an insulating cover protecting overwintering perennial plants.

* Move the tree- stand and all- outdoors, then hang bird feeders, suet cakes and ears of corn where ornaments used to reside in order to feed birds and wildlife.

* Christmas tree needles tend to brown quickly, yet decay slowly, so after your wildlife-feeding tree has dropped all needles, rake them up and use them as a good organic mulch around trees or in flower beds.

* Once all the boughs have been removed from your tree, cut the main trunk into 2” thick, 2” diameter sections. Stand these on end to create an attractive border for a walkway or raised garden bed.

* These same discs could also be used as trivets and coasters after applying a coat of polyurethane.

* If you have access to a chipper, turn the entire tree into a good bark mulch for your outdoor beds and plants.

* Use the needles to create fragrant potpourri and sachets. The scent can reminder you of Christmas all year long.

Enjoy! Remember, only 365 days until next Christmas.

Randy Fulk is the Horticulture Agent for the Stokes County Cooperative Extension Service. Contact him at 700 North Main St., Danbury, NC 27016. 336-593-8179

randy_fulk@ncsu.edu, https://stokes.ces.ncsu.edu/

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RAF-Nov-2016.jpg