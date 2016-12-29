This year’s Polar Plunge is set for Sunday, Jan. 1 at Hanging Rock State Park. What did you enjoy about last year’s Polar Plunge?

Although the entire event was a once in a lifetime experience, my favorite part of the Polar Plunge was all of the fabulous costumes. Angela Mabe

My favorite thing about the plunge is the thrill in trying something completely out of the ordinary. Running into Hanging Rock Lake with the other costumed thrill seekers will set the tone for what I hope will be a great 2017. Eddy McGee

The best part of the Hanging Rock Polar Plunge is getting together with friends and trying to outdo each other with our costumes. We choose a common theme and get together to work on them. On our way home from the plunge this year, we will be working on next year’s theme. Rob Birchfield

Just the thrill and adventure of jumping in cold water on a cold day with like-minded people. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a good way to get the word out about the Arts Council. They do a lot of great things in this community. Travis Leonard