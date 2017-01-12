What did you think of this year’s first snow?

It is absolutely beautiful! Being from Mississippi, we didn’t get much snow. -Andrea Robertson

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YTAndypm-1.jpg It is absolutely beautiful! Being from Mississippi, we didn’t get much snow. -Andrea Robertson

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YTJustinepm-1.jpg

I got like 7 inches and it was the best thing ever. My dog went out and went ballistic. The snow was really light and fluffy. I think my favorite part was going out in the woods Saturday afternoon and watching the wind blow the snow off the trees. It was like it was snowing all over again. -Myranda Cook

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YTMyrandaCookpm-1.jpg I got like 7 inches and it was the best thing ever. My dog went out and went ballistic. The snow was really light and fluffy. I think my favorite part was going out in the woods Saturday afternoon and watching the wind blow the snow off the trees. It was like it was snowing all over again. -Myranda Cook

The first snow was pretty cool since my house got about eight inches, but I wish it had been less powdery. That way it would be easier to sled and four wheel in. It was really pretty when it was falling and on the ground. -Savannah Fulp