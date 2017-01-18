NCDOT Crews Help Clear During Winter Storms

Dear Editor,

N.C. Department of Transportation crews work tirelessly to maintain and build the safest roads possible, and keeping those roads clear for you to travel safety is also our top priority.

Safe travel for essential commuting has been Governor Roy Cooper’s goal during this latest storm as well. The Governor suspended inaugural events to offer support his personal support from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

Cooper leads thousands of dedicated state employees who worked during this first winter storm. Hundreds were from right here and across the Triad. Division Nine crews from across Stokes, Davie, Davidson, Rowan and Forsyth Counties have been essential to the local response to the snowstorm.

Since the storms arrival, Division Nine staffed 292 state employees and 173 contract workers with their snowplows, salt trucks and motor graders.

I’d like to thank my crews for their effort and the public who heeded warnings and limited travel, protecting themselves and our workers. We will continue to serve, construct and maintain your roads.

Sincerely,

Pat Ivey

Division Nine Engineer

North Carolina Department of Transportation

Winston-Salem