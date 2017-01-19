For us to get out there like he did and do good things. Camille McEachern
Freedom. Deja and Jayden Welch
To me, it’s an opportunity to come together with my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. It reminds us how far we have left to go and what we have to do to achieve it. Elijah Evans
It’s a reminder of the fact that we’re successful as a people. We came from bondage years ago, then gained equal rights and then went to have a president in the White House. Nigel McEachern
It recognizes how far we’ve come and how things have progressed. We still have a ways to go, but we’re seeing progress. We do what we can to keep the dream alive. Charles Welch
What does Martin Luther King Day mean to you?
