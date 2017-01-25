Dear Editor, anyone who does not know the natural foundation of right and wrong, with its highest form of morality–virtue, is unfit for governance. Without that natural foundation for guidance mental instability is the outcome. The most obvious mental instability is revealed by gender confusion, men thinking they are women and vice versa; and by those that support that confusion. Mental help is necessary for both, since their minds are persuaded to accept that mental contradiction, despite the physical reality.

God made His natural foundation of right and wrong clear throughout the Bible’s Holy Scriptures, and specifically addressed His verdict in Roman’s 1– “… Professing to be wise, they became fools … And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting … .”

There are no acceptable excuses for our newly elected Governor to continue pushing for the repeal of HB2–which prohibits men, who claim they are a woman, from using the women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers. Have minds degenerated so much that they cannot understand their error, even when a woman’s safety, and morals are at stake?

Who should know better than the creator of life–what is a debased mind? Who should know better than our creator–who is unfit for governance–when He instituted government? Have we been so educated into imbecility that we do not know what is good or fit governance?

Therefore, we need to seriously consider what shall be done, because our Democrat Attorney General most likely will not enforce HB2, just like the former Democrat Attorney General–now Governor, would not enforce HB2. Inaction against unfit governance can bring on God’s judgement–such as with Sodom and Gomorrah’s complete destruction because of their sodomy and immorality. Will you take a stand against unfit governance and against those unfit for governance?

E.A. Timm, Walnut Cove