Journalism concerns

Dear Editor,

Every responsible citizen should be concerned and vigilant about what we as a society think news is. In my lifetime, we have seen and continue to see a serious degradation in what passes for news. While reporting on the world and its events has never been perfect or wholly reliable, there was a time when news gathering organizations sought to present verifiable information to a discerning public. The best ones still do.

The rise of new media, networks with pre-determined agendas, and “journalism” driven by profit-seeking have ushered in a dangerous change. There is no legal definition for “news”. Increasingly, it is becoming that which someone wants us to believe, as opposed to fact.

Oh, fact. What are facts? A fact, by definition, must not only be true; it must be provable. The sky is blue. Bismarck is the capital of North Dakota. Two plus three equals five. We can prove these things by evidence.

There is an increasing amount of “news” that slides down the slippery slope away from facts, through the treacherous path of opinion, misinformation and disinformation. This is often deliberate and is definitely dangerous.

There is literally a fake news industry now. It may have affected the ways in which Americans voted and who got elected in our last election. Whether or not, the reality of fake news being generated to push this or that agenda is a frightening one.

There is a new administration in Washington. Almost daily, its high-ranking officials give us messages that do two bad things: seek to erode citizens’ confidence in legitimate news (yes, there still is some), and promote stories based on “alternate facts”. Yes, that’s a term this administration uses.

There is no alternative to a fact. Remember, a fact is provable. A fact must be based on evidence. A fact is not merely that which someone with an agenda wants you or me to believe. Facts lead to opinions then to conclusions—not the other way around. We forget this at our peril.

We all have agendas. Everyone wants his or her point of view to be the prevailing one. But those who sacrifice accuracy for that agenda in the name of reporting news do not deserve our trust.

John M. Hartman, Jr.

Danbury