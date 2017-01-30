How do you think President Trump is faring so far?

He’s acclimated pretty well in his time so far. -Makayla Utt

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YT2Makayla-Utt.jpg He’s acclimated pretty well in his time so far. -Makayla Utt

I think he will do great things for our economy. He is doing fairly good for his time so far in office. -Amber Robertson

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YTAmberRobertson.jpg I think he will do great things for our economy. He is doing fairly good for his time so far in office. -Amber Robertson

He does not represent my ideals or me. -Ty Martin

http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_YTTy-Martin.jpg He does not represent my ideals or me. -Ty Martin

I think he is trying, but he is getting beaten up pretty hard. It’s hard to tell at this point what is going to happen. -Sherri Corson