Show compassion to others

Dear Editor, this is in response to Mr. Timm’s letter concerning morality and “gender confusion”.

In my high school Family Living class I was assigned the topic of homosexuality for a report. Library literature in 1965 on the subject indicated that the root cause of homosexuality was a distant father and an overbearing mother. Research from 2008 on shows that MRIs of adult brain amygdalae of heterosexual men and homosexual women are similar, and those of homosexual men and heterosexual women are similar. A small number of male and female fetuses were also found to have the same pattern. The researchers were Ivanka Savic & Per Lindström of the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

Link to article is: http://www.pnas.org/search?author=Ivanka+Savic&sortspec=date&submit=Submit

We as Christians and all God loving people should show compassion and patience for people who are different and not persecute or discriminate against them. Hopefully the information presented here will encourage some people to show such compassion.

Rainer W. Heller

Walnut Cove