A winter walk

Dear Editor, the older I get the less I seem to enjoy walking on cold windy, winter days and usually just walk for about 45 minutes either at the Recreation Acres or up at Pilot Mountain where I do a couple of laps around the Knob on the Jomeokee Trail.

However, on days like last Wednesday, February 1, with the temperature climbing to over 60-degrees, I’m inspired to go to Hanging Rock State Park and hike up Moore’s Knob. Since I’m late getting there I decided to hike from the lake, through the campsite and up the 650 plus steps to the lookout tower. When I’m fit in the summer this jaunt takes me under an hour, but on that day took me 67 minutes. Is this because of age or lack of fitness? Who cares, I’m pleased I can still get up there!

I love the 360-degree view from the tower and could see Belews Lake with Greensboro on the horizon behind it; Winston-Salem silhouetted against a cloudy sky; Sauratown Mountain is clear but Pilot Mountain is covered in a yellowish haze – is this pollution or smoke I wonder?

But it is too cold to stay for long on the tower so I descend to the rocks below and find a sheltered spot on which to sit and enjoy the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains as I eat a Clif Bar and drink my water before heading back down the way I came.

I pass a couple coming up and the gentleman says, “I guess going down is easier than going up,” to which I reply, “I’m not sure my knees agree with you,” but the pain I’m feeling soon goes away.

Then I meet another couple and the lady says, “So you’re doing the same as us?” I ask, “What’s that?” She said, “Getting in a last hike before they burn this area tomorrow!” I knew they have been planning to have a prescribed burn in the park, but didn’t know it was scheduled for tomorrow. How lucky can I get? The couple is from YMCA Camp Rd. and are worried that the smoke from the burn they’d lit at Pilot Mountain would be going their way.

Back at my van I quickly changed into a dry shirt then drive around to the visitor’s center where a ranger confirms they hope to burn over 200 acres the next day. He also said they had not had a prescribed burn since the park was established in 1930. Obviously in the 86 years since then there has been a substantial buildup of leaf litter, dead branches, brush and fallen trees which are creating an increased risk of a catastrophic wildfire that threatens the forest and surrounding communities. Not only will the prescribed burn reduce this risk, it will also benefit the wildlife and plants in the forest. I learn that the US Forest Service is in charge of the burn.

On Thursday, February 2 I can see a huge plume of smoke over the park from where I live and it’s still visible the next morning Friday, February 3. I cannot keep my curiosity in check – I have to go and find out if the burn was successful – it was! They stopped the fire right on the line they had planned.

Obviously, the trail up to Moore’s Knob was closed (until further notice) so, despite being sore from Wednesday’s hike, I went up to the top of Hanging Rock to see what I could see from there. It looked like a volcano had erupted and the caldera was still smoking! Amazing! But, it was really cold up there so I took a couple of photos and called it a day and headed back down to my still warm van.

Not my average winter walk!

Alan Firth

King